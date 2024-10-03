The last time we got a new album from 50 Cent was in 2014 with Animal Ambition. He’ll come out with a new song now and then, like 2022’s “Power Powder Respect” with Jeremih and Lil Durk. Mostly, though, 50 is inactive these days when it comes to new music.
Why Doesn’t 50 Cent Make New Music Anymore?
During a panel with Earn Your Leisure at Invest Fest last month, 50 explained his mindset:
“My ideas are getting so big that it’s changing even how I can deliver things. I have to be conscious of what I’m saying or what I’m doing because the idea — it’s going to disrupt my idea. A lot of the music, if you listen to the music that’s out right now, I have to tap into my stupid. I have to tap into the stupid side of me to write the right thing when it comes time to write the music.
This is why I haven’t created as much content as I was creating in the past, and I started going toward the film production and development of these projects. Because I think I can impact things in a bigger way through that.”
So, to summarize, 50 isn’t interested in being part of the current musical landscape, and he’s currently more invested in working in TV and movies.