50 Cent’s Son Has A Role In His Upcoming Horror Movie, ‘Skill House’

When Uproxx interviewed 50 Cent about his sprawling Power universe earlier this year, he was charmingly abashed about the level of explicit content in his shows, expressing some concern for younger viewers who might end up accidentally watching “soft pornography.” However, when it comes to his upcoming horror film, Skill House, he’s apparently a bit more liberal.

Despite the fact that a scene from the movie was supposedly so gnarly that a cameraperson fainted on set (I remain skeptical; maybe craft services didn’t have any vegan options or something), it looks like 50 Cent doesn’t mind exposing one younger viewer to the carnage: His son, Sire Jackson, who apparently has been hanging around the set, according to some photos 50 posted on Instagram. In the first, Sire sits with director Josh Stolberg, perhaps listening intently to some stage direction. However, in the second, which proud papa 50 clearly shot sometime later, Sire’s slumped on the couch, seemingly out for the count after a long day of shooting.

It remains to be seen whether Sire has an on-camera role in the film or was just learning the inner workings of the film industry, but I wouldn’t put it past Mr. Cent to be getting his kids in on the ground floor as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Skill House, which also stars TikToker Bryce Hall and UFC veteran Paige VanZant, is set for release in 2023.