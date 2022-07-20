Last week, 50 Cent announced that he was not only producing, but also acting in a new horror movie called Skill House. The film is said to be centered on the perils of social media and it will be Directed by Josh Stolberg, who was at the helm of slasher horror flicks like Jigsaw and Spiral. The thing is, according to a tweet sent by Stolberg, Skill House is not only a total bloodbath, it’s so gory and nauseating that a cameraman, “passed out and the camera crashed to the ground” while filming an especially bloody scene.

Stolberg’s tweet detailed the incident: “Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy sh*t!”

Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit! pic.twitter.com/YJH2tlruTE — Josh Stolberg (@joshstolberg) July 17, 2022

50 Cent was clearly impressed with how his horror film is so scary, that it’s debilitating his crew and he posted about on Instagram saying, “he camera fell to the ground while filming, This sh*t is gonna be crazy for real.”

Skill House, produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television company, is set to be released in early 2023 according to Deadline. Besides 50, other stars include TikTok-er Ryan Hall and MMA fighter Paige VanZant.