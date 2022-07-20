50 Cent
Getty Image/Ralph Ordaz
Music

50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is So Nauseating That A Cameraman Passed Out While Filming

TwitterStaff Writer

Last week, 50 Cent announced that he was not only producing, but also acting in a new horror movie called Skill House. The film is said to be centered on the perils of social media and it will be Directed by Josh Stolberg, who was at the helm of slasher horror flicks like Jigsaw and Spiral. The thing is, according to a tweet sent by Stolberg, Skill House is not only a total bloodbath, it’s so gory and nauseating that a cameraman, “passed out and the camera crashed to the ground” while filming an especially bloody scene.

Stolberg’s tweet detailed the incident: “Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy sh*t!”

50 Cent was clearly impressed with how his horror film is so scary, that it’s debilitating his crew and he posted about on Instagram saying, “he camera fell to the ground while filming, This sh*t is gonna be crazy for real.”

Skill House, produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television company, is set to be released in early 2023 according to Deadline. Besides 50, other stars include TikTok-er Ryan Hall and MMA fighter Paige VanZant.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×