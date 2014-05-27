50 Cent’s First Pitch At The Mets Game Was An Instant All-Time Worst Nominee

05.27.14

If you asked me to name the worst Major League Baseball game first pitch that I’ve seen during my many handsome years on this planet, I’d probably pick Carly Rae Jepsen off the top of my head. The problem, though, is that there are plenty to choose from and that could mean that it’s time to get cracking on some sort of list that uses all kinds of science and magic to properly rank them. But before I slide down the pole into my lab cave for that work, we need to talk about Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent) and what is easily the worst first pitch of the 2014 season so far.

To call this pitch from tonight’s New York Mets game terrible is a disservice to the true meaning of the word terrible. I want to select an appropriate word just for this pitch that accurately describes just how awful it is. This pitch is simply Mets.

