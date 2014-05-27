50 Cent’s First Pitch At The Mets Game Was An Instant All-Time Worst Nominee

If you asked me to name the worst Major League Baseball game first pitch that I’ve seen during my many handsome years on this planet, I’d probably pick Carly Rae Jepsen off the top of my head. The problem, though, is that there are plenty to choose from and that could mean that it’s time to get cracking on some sort of list that uses all kinds of science and magic to properly rank them. But before I slide down the pole into my lab cave for that work, we need to talk about Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent) and what is easily the worst first pitch of the 2014 season so far.
To call this pitch from tonight’s New York Mets game terrible is a disservice to the true meaning of the word terrible. I want to select an appropriate word just for this pitch that accurately describes just how awful it is. This pitch is simply Mets.
That’s worst than Bababooey’s. [www.youtube.com]
I would agree this was worse than Bababooey, though not as bad as Carly Rae Jepsen. Carly Rae Jepsen still holds the crown for worst 1st pitch ever thrown.
He gives up a lot of hits (to the chest [with bullets]) as well.
That missed the mark as badly as his last 3 record albums. Hahaha. I don’t know if that’s accurate or not as I’m not a particularly big fan of modern day hippity hop music.
Although between this and the aforementioned Bababooey first pitch I think one thing is for certain….whoever scouts the celebrities for the Mets ceremonial first pitches is clearly head of their MLB scouting department as well.
A strike cost 75 cents.
Holds his gun all goofy and sideways, might have been more natural for him to go Quisenberry and submarine that shit
At least Caly Rae had the excuse of being a chick and Canadian.
Hey, there are plenty of great canadian ball players. Like Matt Stairs, and uhh, ummm, Gretzky
It still cracks me up that this guy thought grapefruit soda should be purple.
IN MY HOOD ..NI$$AS DONT KNOW HOW TO THROW !!!!
I can not comprehend how so many people don’t know how to throw a ball. I mean come on, really??? I get at hockey games when you cant make a tiny 5hole shot or when someone attempts a shot from half court in basketball. But how can so many people not even get a damn baseball to go in the general direction of where it needs to go??
He is just to accustomed to having Soldier Boy be his only catcher.
Get Pitch or Die Tryin’
Is he actually right-handed, maybe?
Obama’s pitch was probably the all-time worst.
Thanks Obama…..no seriously thanks.
Mark Mallory, Mayor of Cincinnati.
[www.youtube.com]
(drops mic)
Carly Rae Jepsen still has Mark Mallory beat, though that was pretty awful.
How has nobody posted this .gif yet?
[i.imgur.com]