6lack’s Since I Have A Lover ranked among Uproxx’s “Best R&B Albums Of 2023,” so he doesn’t intend to squander the momentum from the acclaimed album. 6lack staged his Since I Have A Lover Tour from last October until early March. Shortly after it wrapped, he was announced as a supporting act on Russ’ upcoming North American tour, but his schedule just got even busier.

On Monday, April 29, 6lack revealed he will be heading back out on the road as a headliner with his No More Lonely Nights Tour — “a limited run of shows visiting seven US cities,” according to a press release.

“The intimate performances will capture the raw emotion that lines the collection of songs on Since I Have A Lover that delve into 6lack’s personal journey with mental health, healing, personal growth, love and his own journey of finding his way — the good and the bad,” the press release relays.

The tour will start in Honolulu, Hawaii on May 18 and stretch until June 27. 6lack’s Artist Presale will run from Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. local time through Friday, May 3, at 9 a.m. local time. The general sale is scheduled for May 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Find all ticketing information here.