Russ’ latest Friday single release is “Working On Me,” a laid-back rumination on a failing relationship set to a downtempo, grungy guitar loop. After crooning and rapping the first half of the track, Russ cedes the mic to his It Was You All Along Tour mate, 6lack. The Atlanta rapper-singer takes over to deliver an apologetic double-time verse admitting his wrongdoings and promising to step it up in the future.

The It Was You All Along Tour kicks off in two weeks on May 31 in Seattle, then runs through the month of June, ending in Brooklyn, New York, on June 28. You can see the tour dates below.

Between dates on Russ’ tour, 6lack has scheduled his own No More Lonely Nights Tour dates, announcing a string of shows running concurrently beginning tomorrow, May 18, in Honolulu, Hawaii, and hitting a few extra cities throughout June, including Albuquerque, San Antonio, St. Louis, and more. You can see those tour dates below as well.

You can listen to “Working On Me” above.