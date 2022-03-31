Hong Kong rapper and rising pop star Jackson Wang — who is set to headline 88Rising’s Double Happiness Digital festival — is gearing up to release his sophomore album, Magic Man. That festival follows up 88Rising’s Head In The clouds event, which was one of the best new festivals of last year.

Wang shared a new single and video from the record today, and “Blow” is the first English language single Wang has shared so far in 2022. In the video, directed by longtime collaborator Daniel Cloud Campos, Wang is part of a heap of partygoers who seem like they’ve had enough for the night. Then, the entire crew awakens and gets into a dancing mood, blowing smoke and bringing the heat with synced up choreography. “Blow” follows up a pair of 2021 singles from Wang, “Drive You Home” and “LMLY,” all of which precede his new album, which is coming very soon.

Aside from being a solo musician, Wang is also a creative director and fashion designer and the founder of TEAM WANG, a record label, and Team Wang Designs, a design studio. In addition to all that, Wang is also a member of the K-Pop group, Got7.

Check out the video up top.