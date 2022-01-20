It’s been a while since Rich Brian released a project, and for those who have been patiently waiting for a new release from the 88Rising rapper, that moment is finally here. Brian returns with his new EP, Brightside and it marks his first release since his 2020 album, 1999. Complete with four songs, Brian describes the project as an ode for his deep love of rap. “While doing melodies are fun, I wanted to remind people that I still love to rap,” he said about the EP. “It’s short, it’s not an album but I see it like a mental note of how the past year has accelerated my growing-up process as an artist & a person.”

Along with the new project comes a new video for “Getcho Mans” with 88Rising labelmate Warren Hue. The visual is a fast-paced effort directed by The Reggies that captures the rappers trading bars in their most heightened states. The track arrives after Brian and the rest of his 88Rising crew hosted their Head In The Clouds Festival back in November. The showcase featured performances from Saweetie, Guapdad 4000, Japanese Breakfast, Umi, Beabadoobee, and more.

As for what’s next, Rich Brian is set to perform at this year’s Coachella festival on day 2 of the showcase’s respective weekends, a day that’s headlined by Billie Eilish.

You can watch the video for “Getcho Mans” above.

Brightside is out now via 88Rising / Warner. Stream it here.

