88rising hasn’t taken their foot off the gas with their recent collaborations, and “Mind Games” adds another check mark to their list of jobs well done. Labelmates Milli and Jackson Wang have no interest in the complications of love, singing their hearts out in full rejection of anything that doesn’t bring them pleasure in the track written by Gallant and produced by Monsters & Strangers.

“Who says I want to think it through? Who says I want to play these mind games anymore?” Wang sings in the refrain after deeming himself a “mannequin in the world of emotion.” Milli later harmonizes with Wang in the powerful line, “Middle of the night asking you why I’ve been asking twice for so long,” before a beautiful saxophone solo.

“Mind Games” follows 88rising’s 2022 offerings “The Weekend,” “Don’t Go Changing,” and “Split,” all set to appear on Head In The Clouds III, the label’s third installment of their collaborative efforts bringing together close friends, family, and collaborators they respect from all over. 88rising is also gearing up for their Head In The Clouds festival taking place on August 20 and 21, with tickets available for purchase here.

Check out the new single “Mind Games” above.

88rising is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.