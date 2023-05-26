The NBA Finals are around the corner, but A Boogie With Da Hoodie has already cast his ballot for this year’s breakout player. On the remix for his song “MVP,” the rapper runs a lyrical drill using the name of the league’s biggest stars.

The track produced by GoodJobLarry, MD$, and Ruuben originally featured G-Eazy. However, this go around, the Bronx native drafts Puerto Rican recording artist Myke Towers to trade off bars.

Boogie sets the play as he raps on the first verse, “Bright lights like we at the Garden / On P, don’t get me startеd / Whole team walk in, we thе party / If I can’t make the play, I’ma lob it / If you jump, that’s right on your head / Had to put ’em to sleep, go to bed / I’m a star, dropped fifty and left / From the logo like I’m Steph.”

Towers doesn’t drop the ball when it is his turn, spitting, “I’m ballin’ young like Tatum / So many trophies, I gotta make room / Playoff mode, you gotta stay tuned / I’m a head coach when I make moves / I’m The Joker like Jokić / Easy money like KD / Big brands gotta pay me.”

