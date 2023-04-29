Vic Mensa‘s new song “Swish,” a scorching collaboration with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy is the talk of the internet. The reunion between the late blog-era rappers is evoking a sense of nostalgia, while providing fresh sounds. Equally as buzzy is the song’s video, which features the three artists making the rounds across Chicago.

In the video, Vic, Chance, and G-Eazy are seen riding motorcycles throughout the city, riding trains with twerking women, and enjoying dinner in Chicago-style diners. At the end of the video is a dedication to sports drifter Jake Rio.

Since the beginning of his career, Vic has been labeled a “conscious rapper,” among the likes of Chance, as well as Kendrick Lamar. “Swish” is a more bouncy, party-ready record than anything he’s done in the past. In an interview with Paper from this past February, Vic revealed that while he doesn’t mind the title, he does find a sense of cognitive dissonance when he makes music outside of the realm.

“I think the place where it becomes sticky is that it’s not the entirety of my being as a person,” said Mensa. “So if I want to make a ratchet-ass song for the strip clubs, I feel very conflicted. Can I even do this? That’s where it becomes conflicting for me.”

You can check out the video for “Swish” above.