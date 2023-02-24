In December, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dropped his new album Me Vs. Myself featuring Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, and Tory Lanez, after postponing its release to not compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss. Now, he’s back with even more material.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie just shared a new version of “Secrets” featuring Mariah the Scientist. The track comes from his 2020 LP Artist 2.0. Her vocals are a gorgeous addition to an already great song, adding another layer of sensuality: “Meet me in the back, take me through the alley / Know you want a bad girl, know you want a savage,” she sings.

For some reason (likely due to a mistake), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie uploaded one YouTube video in which the audio for the song was missing. The comments are overflowing with jokes that end with fire emojis. One user wrote, “This Song Is Really A Secret.” Another wrote, “Greatest song I never heard.” One quipped, “This is a certified mute classic.” Luckily, there’s another posting of the video with audio.

Listen to the new version of “Secrets” above.

