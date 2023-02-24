Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Recruited Mariah The Scientist To Make His 2020 Track ‘Secrets’ Even Steamier

In December, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dropped his new album Me Vs. Myself featuring Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, and Tory Lanez, after postponing its release to not compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss. Now, he’s back with even more material.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie just shared a new version of “Secrets” featuring Mariah the Scientist. The track comes from his 2020 LP Artist 2.0. Her vocals are a gorgeous addition to an already great song, adding another layer of sensuality: “Meet me in the back, take me through the alley / Know you want a bad girl, know you want a savage,” she sings.

For some reason (likely due to a mistake), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie uploaded one YouTube video in which the audio for the song was missing. The comments are overflowing with jokes that end with fire emojis. One user wrote, “This Song Is Really A Secret.” Another wrote, “Greatest song I never heard.” One quipped, “This is a certified mute classic.” Luckily, there’s another posting of the video with audio.

Listen to the new version of “Secrets” above.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×