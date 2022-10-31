Last week was a roller coaster for rap fans as within days of learning that Drake and 21 Savage had teamed up to produce a joint album continuing their “Jimmy Cooks” chemistry, the duo delivered a blow by delaying its release due to Drake’s longtime engineer Noah “40” Shebib getting COVID. Upon learning the new date, though, one of their musical peers decided it’d be best to take the day off, delaying his own album.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie might be a huge star in his own right, but he might also have a point. Drake is still the biggest name in hip-hop and the potential of reviving his oft-dormant battle rap persona for a full project — even if only half of it — will be a huge draw for rap-loving audiences. Meanwhile, A Boogie’s album, Me Vs. Myself, could easily go to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 considering the performance of his prior efforts but having to compete with both Drake and 21 Savage to get there seems to be something he has no interest in.

In a post on his Instagram Story, the Bronx native wrote, “Sorry but album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping the same day and I’m not with that.”

A BOOGIE REALLY POSTPONED HIS ALBUM CAUSE DRAKE IS DROPPING LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/KuiX0Jy0RW — Jah Talks Music (@JahTalksMusic) October 31, 2022

At least he’s as honest with himself as he is with his fans.