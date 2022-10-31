a boogie wit da hoodie
Getty Image
Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Pushed His Album Back To Avoid Competing With Drake And 21 Savage: ‘I’m Not With That’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Last week was a roller coaster for rap fans as within days of learning that Drake and 21 Savage had teamed up to produce a joint album continuing their “Jimmy Cooks” chemistry, the duo delivered a blow by delaying its release due to Drake’s longtime engineer Noah “40” Shebib getting COVID. Upon learning the new date, though, one of their musical peers decided it’d be best to take the day off, delaying his own album.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie might be a huge star in his own right, but he might also have a point. Drake is still the biggest name in hip-hop and the potential of reviving his oft-dormant battle rap persona for a full project — even if only half of it — will be a huge draw for rap-loving audiences. Meanwhile, A Boogie’s album, Me Vs. Myself, could easily go to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 considering the performance of his prior efforts but having to compete with both Drake and 21 Savage to get there seems to be something he has no interest in.

In a post on his Instagram Story, the Bronx native wrote, “Sorry but album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping the same day and I’m not with that.”

At least he’s as honest with himself as he is with his fans.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
DVSN Is Working On Their Karma And You Should Too
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×