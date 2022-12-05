The wait is nearly over for fans of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. After postponing his fourth studio album, the Bronx rapper took to social media to confirm Me Vs. Myself will drop this Friday. With a total of 19 songs, the album marks Boogie’s first full-length release in two years.

New York’s music scene has undergone major changes since Boogie first made his mark. However, based on the reception singles “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)” featuring Roddy Ricch and “Playa” featuring H.E.R. have received, Boogie’s signature melodic sound is still a hit amongst hip hop fans. Boogie’s signature sound isn’t the only thing he’s remained true to. The album’s cover image follows in the same thread of animated artwork splashed across his entire discography.

Other popular acts making an appearance on the album include Lil Durk and Tory Lanez.

Me vs Myself this Friday! pic.twitter.com/RWYAn9V4F1 — ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) December 5, 2022

In addition to making his musical comeback, the rapper will return to the stage. Next Friday, December 16, Boogie will play to a sold-out crowd at The Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. While his supporting 15-city tour will kick off in Denver next February, ending with three shows in the United Kingdom.

View the full tracklist below.

1. “Food For Thought”

2. “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)” Feat. Roddy Ricch

3. “Take Shots” Feat. Tory Lanez

4. “Water”

5. “Money Conversations”

6. “Turn Off The Radio”

7. “Last Time”

8. “I Need It”

9. “Ballin”

10. “Emotions”

11. “Bounce Back”

12. “Come Here”

13. “Damn Homie”

14. “Friends With Benefits”

15. “Chanelly”

16. “February”

17. “Regular”

18. “Soul Snatcher”

19. “24 Hours” Feat. Lil Durk

20. “Man In The Mirror”

21. “Back It Up”

22. “Playa” Feat. H.E.R.

Me Vs. Myself is out 12/9 via Atlantic Records. Pre-save it here.

