A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Adds An Ode To The Late PnB Rock To The Deluxe Edition Of ‘Me Vs. Myself’

Although A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s new album, My Vs. Myself, was only released this past Friday (December 9), he’s already followed up with a deluxe edition. However, whereas many artists’ deluxe albums lately have featured full playlists worth of material, A Boogie only added one new song to the tracklist: “Needed That,” an ode to his late friend PnB Rock.

The fact that “Needed That” is the only new song is a testament to how close it and PnB Rock both are to A Boogie’s heart. PnB Rock appears on the song as well, trading verses about heartbreak with A Boogie over a moody, piano-driven beat. A Boogie and PnB Rock previously collaborated on “Beast Mode” and “IDK” in 2017; the two East Coast rappers were formerly labelmates on Atlantic Records. PnB Rock died earlier this year when he was shot during a robbery at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Me Vs. Myself is the follow-up to A Boogie’s 2020 album Artist 2.0, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. A Boogie is set to go on tour to promote the album, which was led by the single “B.R.O.” featuring Roddy Ricch, next spring. He’s also planning a “one night only” show at New York’s Apollo Theater later this week.

