A Columnist Listened To Nickelback For 24 Hours To Determine If The Band Sucks

Chad Kroeger has given us the blueprint for taking down his band once and for all. In a recent interview, the Nickelback frontman claimed that all of us haters are the reason that he and his bandmates achieved the success that he gargled about in “Rockstar,” and if we want Canada’s prime ministers of cock rock to go away, all we have to do is stop listening and hating. However, Toronto Star entertainment columnist Vinay Menon decided to go the complete opposite way, not only hating on Nickelback more than most people ever have, but by listening to the band for 24 hours to decide if the hate was warranted.
In response to one London man’s campaign to ban Nickelback from England forever by simply raising $1,000 in donations – if this worked, mind you, Craig Mandell would be named Emperor of Earth – Menon wrote that he purchased every Nickelback album and listened to them on repeat for an entire day, while he worked, shopped and did whatever else a Torontonian might do on a random day. My limited knowledge of that city leads me to believe he smoked crack, too.
Sometimes, when I’m hovering in line at an ATM, I’ll blurt out, “God, I hate Nickelback.” Instead of slowly backing away — as people usually do when someone talks to himself in public — strangers will come closer and whisper, “Me too. I hate Nickelback.”
Hating them brings us together.
But is this fair? As I fished my Visa from my wallet and got ready to donate to the crowdfunding scheme, I felt a twinge of guilt. How can I hate something I don’t understand? I can’t name three Nickelback songs and can barely hum the chorus to the one that goes “too late, so wrong, so long, let’s walk, let’s talk.”
Thumbing my Visa, I had a change of heart. I clicked into the iTunes store and did something not on any bucket list: I bought a Nickelback album.
Then I bought all of them. (Via the Toronto Star)
Responded Kroeger: “Hahahahahahahahaha, thanks?”
By my count, that’s seven albums, starting with 1996’s “Curb” and listening all the way through 2011’s “Here and Now.” It’s a shame that Menon couldn’t wait another month for “No Fixed Address,” which hits stores and iTunes on Nov. 18, and is sure to be yet another platinum release thanks to all of the free publicity us haters are giving them. Menon’s goal, ultimately, was to either “stop hating” Nickelback or at least justify his contempt for the band.
His conclusion? Well, I don’t want to ruin the fun, so I’ll limit this to a critique from one person who has only hated Nickelback for sport in the past to another. How Menon could make it through all those words and not mention the fart yogurt of a song that is “Rockstar” is beyond me, especially with its hilarious “look how many people love us!” video, but maybe he’s saving that for the book. However, the line “Nickelback’s instruments sound like they are trading punches in a bar brawl” is Pulitzer-worthy.
Side note: I’d love to know what this guy is up to now.
RIP Vinay Menon
Nickelback is not the worst band in the world. They are, however, a signpost for, “This person has poor taste in music”. They are generic as hell, all their songs sound the same, the production on their songs makes them border on white(trash) noise, and there are objectively better bands doing the same thing. Liking Nickelback basically proves you don’t really care or know anything about music. This probably isn’t something worth tearing down about another human being, but it indicates ignorance, and smart-asses on the internet hate ignorance.
Also I can’t see the video here and don’t know what that gif is from, but my immediate assumption was, “some terrible horror adventure PC game from the late 90’s, like Dark Seed 2 or Harvester.”
NIckelback is just pure generic trash.
“Fart yogurt”. You’re doing the Lord’s work…
I’m not sure about this, but I think if you listened to any band for 24 hours you might start to hate them. I love the Beastie Boys, but I might change my mind after 24 hours of it.
“Like Ms. Piggy, ‘Who, Moi?'”
I hate Nickelback as much as the next guy. However:
Rockstar seems more self-aware to me than most people give them credit for.
Photograph was chosen as one of the songs for my brother’s funeral.
I tend to wonder if they aren’t actually decent musicians putting out garbage because it results in the internet hating on them while dump-trucks full of money back slowly up to their house.
I honestly don’t understand how the folks who love to hate Nickelback don’t get that that “Rockstar” song is total self-aware bullshit sarcastic irony. It’s making fun of the supposed glory of being a rock star. It’s well written and funny, and I can tell you from having the pleasure(?) of working in one of the white trashiest bars in rural America, that it speaks to people. Not so much about how much they love Nickelback, but about how they, in their car-towing, tree-cutting, Busch-drinking lives would rather be a damned rock star. But it’s silly and not going to happen and not really a meaningful answer anyway. So play the song again and get me another drink.
That such smart, learned, self-appointed pop culture critics can’t get that Kroeger isn’t actually bragging about having a bathroom big enough to play baseball in is beyond me.
That said, I haven’t ever really given the full Nickelback catalogue a listen, just the ubiquituous singles. I hear there are songs about getting hand jobs in cars and about chicks with “something in their mouth.” Probably not masterpieces, but what the hell. The dude is honest. That song about his dad walking out (“Too Bad”) was really literal and sad and probably predictable and ok, maybe boring, but it was the truth about his life. And maybe Kroeger himself is literal and a little sad and predictable and boring but guess what? A whole lotta people are. And they, peons that they are, have the right to like and listen to music too. When you wax poetic about how wretched Nickelback is, you’re not really demoralizing the band so much as you’re causing a stupid rift between yourselves and the millions of human beings who identify with Kroeger’s themes.
Ok I just watched the first ten seconds of the video for “Bottoms Up” and I feel like maybe I need to apologize for my last comment there.