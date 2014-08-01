A Man Launched A Kickstarter Campaign To Have An ‘Archer’-Approved Kenny Loggins Concert In His Home

There used to be a time that a crowdfunding campaign meant that an ordinary Joe like you or I could take a battle plan to the streets, lay it all on the line for people with open wallets, and ask for pledges in exchange for “rewards.” Now, sites like Kickstarter, GoFundMe and Indiegogo are filled with people with open hands who just want money to go on “an outrageous adventure” or make some plain, old potato salad. And since a batch of potato salad can raise $50,000 in a matter of a week on Kickstarter, there’s no reason that a guy in Washington DC shouldn’t think that people will give him $30,000 so he can host a private Kenny Loggins concert in his living room.

Erick Sanchez’s first-ever Kickstarter campaign makes it sound pretty simple – he wants Loggins to turn his living room into the Danger Zone with an acoustic set for him and 50 of his friends.

Look, this is simple. If I raise 30 grand, Kenny Loggins will come play an acoustic set at my house for 75 minutes. Like I said, if I can raise $30K, Kenny Loggins, Mr. Danger Zone, will fly to DC and play a private show in my living room. He’ll bring a few friends (The Blue Sky Riders, his new band) to lay down some tracks, but I need some cash to make this happen. If you’re looking to make a dream come true, put your money wear your ears are and drop some cash. Don’t do it for me. Don’t do it for Kenny. Do it for America. $300 guarantees you a seat in the house, if you’re one of the first 20 to donate that amount. Any other donation will give you a chance to sit in. I’m only allowed to invite 50 people per Kenny’s people. (Via Kickstarter)

All those words and not a single Archer reference. How hard is it?

With 23 days remaining on the campaign, Sanchez has raised $1,020 of that $30,000 goal, mostly from three people who have pledged $300 each to reserve their seats in Sanchez’s home. One person has pledged the $50 amount, which gets him a limited edition t-shirt to commemorate the occasion that he won’t be invited to, should it happen. There are cheaper pledge categories, too, as you can ultimately give Sanchez $5 or $10. You don’t get anything in return for those amounts – no humorous graphic designed for the gig or even a private link to an unlisted YouTube feed to watch the show or even one song of your choice after all is said and done – so if you choose to pledge one of those, you’re really just giving the guy your money so he can have an awesome time.

But this is what hell crowdfunding hath wrought. If you have a stupid idea, go ahead and launch a campaign for it, because there’s a pretty decent chance that if it’s even remotely clever, people will give you money for it. I have to admit, though, it is kind of tempting to pay $300 for an intimate 75-minute Loggins jam sesh, but only if he’s bringing Jessy Lynn Martens along for “Danger Zone.”

Okay, that’s all the Archer for this post, I promise.

(H/T to Death and Taxes)