A Spelling Bee Judge Quoted Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ When Asked To Use A Word In A Sentence

The Scripps National Spelling Bee was getting heated with only 2 kids remaining, spelling words that no one this side of film critic Armond White uses. But in a fantastic instance for one kid, Sriram Hathwar, who probably had no idea where the reference came from, had to ask for “Feijoada” in a sentence, and the judge dropped a slick Kelis reference.

The crowd got it, but Sriram was seemingly in the zone, using his X-Men dictionary powers. I looked it up, and it basically stands for a Brazilian stew of pork, beef, and beans. I could go for some (*looks at spelling*) Feijoada right about now.

(Via USA Today)