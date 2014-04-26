A Woman Got Into A Fatal Car Crash Seconds After Posting ‘The Happy Song Makes Me So HAPPY’ On Facebook

Please do not drink and drive. Or text and drive. Or selfie and drive. Or make an obvious statement on Facebook about how Pharrell’s “Happy” song makes you feel and drive. It won’t end well.
The wreck happened Thursday morning on Business 85 in High Point. Investigators say 32-year-old Courtney Ann Sanford crossed the median and crashed head-on into
a truck.
“The Facebook text happened at 8:33. We got the call on the wreck at 8:34,” explains Lt. Chris Weisner, with the High Point Police Department.
Investigators say Sanford’s Facebook post read: “The Happy Song makes me so HAPPY.”
“In a matter of seconds, a life was over just so she could notify some friends that she was happy,” says Weisner.
As investigators were tracing back Sanford’s online activity, they discovered she was also posting selfies as she drove down the road. Sanford was letting her friends know how happy she was at that moment, and sadly that moment was one of her last. (Via)
That last sentence is so depressing, it ensures no one will ever be happy again.
Well…. don’t drive angry!
She died a fucking moron’s death and her legacy is a lifetime of trauma for the truck driver. ‘BYE!
Whoa. Harsh but true
Thinning the herd. Let’s face it, whoever she was, she wasn’t going to contribute anything to the world anyway.
Nothing but happy selfies and bad driving habits, so…yeah.
Isn’t it ironic,,, don’t ya think?
For once, yes. (finally!)
At least she died happy.
At least she (evidently) didn’t hurt anyone else. Want to be distracted by minutiae while you should be paying attention to driving your 1+ ton of metal down the road? FUCK YOU THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS.
I can’t imagine how difficult it will be to pick out songs for her funeral.
If that isn’t worth a Darwin Award nomination, I don’t know what is.
Now I have the Phillip Glass non-denominational Christmas song from South Park stuck in my head.
Facebook is just the worst. Even worse than Eva Marie.
Poor truck driver.
especially if he had to listen to that crap tune.