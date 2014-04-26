A Woman Got Into A Fatal Car Crash Seconds After Posting ‘The Happy Song Makes Me So HAPPY’ On Facebook

Please do not drink and drive. Or text and drive. Or selfie and drive. Or make an obvious statement on Facebook about how Pharrell’s “Happy” song makes you feel and drive. It won’t end well.

The wreck happened Thursday morning on Business 85 in High Point. Investigators say 32-year-old Courtney Ann Sanford crossed the median and crashed head-on into

a truck.

“The Facebook text happened at 8:33. We got the call on the wreck at 8:34,” explains Lt. Chris Weisner, with the High Point Police Department.

Investigators say Sanford’s Facebook post read: “The Happy Song makes me so HAPPY.”

“In a matter of seconds, a life was over just so she could notify some friends that she was happy,” says Weisner.

As investigators were tracing back Sanford’s online activity, they discovered she was also posting selfies as she drove down the road. Sanford was letting her friends know how happy she was at that moment, and sadly that moment was one of her last. (Via)