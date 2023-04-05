In January, Ab-Soul asked LeBron James to “A&R the next album.” Will King James and the Los Angeles Lakers still be playing basketball come June? That’s anyone’s guess. But we know undoubtedly that Ab-Soul will be on his The Intelligent Movement Tour, beginning on June 2, as announced today, April 5:
Ab-Soul dropped Herbert last December, his first album since 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt. “It’s satisfying, if not always delightful, to see that those rap nerd tendencies haven’t left him,” Uproxx wrote of the album, also applauding Ab-Soul for “endeavoring to discuss more earthbound subjects on Herbert — even when those topics get dark.”
More recently, Ab-Soul celebrated his birthday in February with an NPR “Tiny Desk Concert,” where he performed Herbert tracks “Message In A Bottle,” “It Be Like That,” “FOMF,” “Fallacy,” “Do Better,” and “Gotta Rap.”
Check out where you can witness Ab-Soul perform those tracks (and more) live below, and find ticket information here.
06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
06/04 — Detroit, MI @ Shelter
06/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/07 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Otherside
06/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Hive Festival
06/11 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
06/12 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
06/15 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish
06/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
06/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/22 – Dallas, TX @ Studio At The Factory
06/23 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
06/25 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
06/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
06/28 – New York, NY @ Racket
06/29 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
06/30 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall