In January, Ab-Soul asked LeBron James to “A&R the next album.” Will King James and the Los Angeles Lakers still be playing basketball come June? That’s anyone’s guess. But we know undoubtedly that Ab-Soul will be on his The Intelligent Movement Tour, beginning on June 2, as announced today, April 5:

Ab-Soul dropped Herbert last December, his first album since 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt. “It’s satisfying, if not always delightful, to see that those rap nerd tendencies haven’t left him,” Uproxx wrote of the album, also applauding Ab-Soul for “endeavoring to discuss more earthbound subjects on Herbert — even when those topics get dark.”

More recently, Ab-Soul celebrated his birthday in February with an NPR “Tiny Desk Concert,” where he performed Herbert tracks “Message In A Bottle,” “It Be Like That,” “FOMF,” “Fallacy,” “Do Better,” and “Gotta Rap.”

Check out where you can witness Ab-Soul perform those tracks (and more) live below, and find ticket information here.

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

06/04 — Detroit, MI @ Shelter

06/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/07 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Otherside

06/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Hive Festival

06/11 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/12 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

06/15 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish

06/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

06/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/22 – Dallas, TX @ Studio At The Factory

06/23 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

06/25 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

06/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

06/28 – New York, NY @ Racket

06/29 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

06/30 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall