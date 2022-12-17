On the heels of his new album, Herbert, Ab-Soul has shared the video for “FOMF,” which is short for “f*ck out my face.”

On the song, Ab-Soul is affirmed in himself as he makes a grand return to the rap game after a six-year break between albums.

“I’m in a league of my own / Y’all need to leave it alone / I’ma just eat everything / I’ma just leave you the bones / Call it an even exchange / There ain’t no need to explain,” he raps on his opening verse.

In the song’s music video, Ab-Soul is seen taking over a baseball field with his Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, Zacari, Reason, and Ray Vaughn. Fans cheer the rap crew on from the seats in the baseball stadium.

Ab-Soul, along with Rashad and TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar have all been outspoken about seeing a therapist. In a recent interview with Vulture, Ab-Soul shared how his therapist has helped him over the past few years.

“I felt like she understands,” he said. “It wasn’t the commercialized version of how therapy goes. ‘So how does that make you feel?’ She’s still my therapist to this day. That goes back to how our people are turned off with the mental-health conversation, going to therapy. It means you’re crazy, all of the stigma that we’ve been taught. But I feel it becoming more of the norm for people who don’t want to go to therapy, who want to go try to be their best self. I feel it. It’s happening.”

Check out the video for “FOMF” above.

Herbert is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment. Stream it here.