Last year, Ab-Soul released his new album Herbert featuring collaborations with artists like Big Sean, Russ, Joey Badass, and Jhené Aiko. He also teamed up with Zacari earlier this month for the track “Motions.” Now, he’s back with an NPR Tiny Desk.

His enthusiastic performance includes “Message In A Bottle,” “Bohemian Grove,” “It Be Like That,” “FOMF,” “Terrorist Threats,” “Fallacy,” “Do Better,” “The Book of Soul,” and “Gotta Rap.” His passionate flows are set to a mesmeric, eclectic backdrop of guitars, trumpets, and saxophones; there’s a sense of vibrant community amongst the cluster of talented musicians packed in the small space. To make it better, today is his birthday. What better way to celebrate?

A statement shared upon the announcement of the album Herbert explained the complexity of the meaning and making of it. “Herbert is a deliberately intimate portrait of the man behind Ab-Soul going back to his foundation,” the statement reads. “As noted by the name of the record, leaving the conspiracy theories, he’s known for behind while emphasizing his musicality. After suffering through a series of unspeakable tragedies, Stevens completed the album as a changed man with a new sense of purpose.”

Watch his Tiny Desk concert above.