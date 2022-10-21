Ab-Soul And Zacari Strive To ‘Do Better’ In Their New Video

Top Dawg rapper Ab-Soul is back with another thought-provoking track. On “Do Better,” which features his labelmate Zacari, Ab-Soul looks back on his life choices and how they’ve affected the people around him.

“Shades stuck to my face, hoodie glued to my head / Hidin’ from the same world that made me who I am / Depressed, can’t even get out of bed / Too blessed to be so stressed / I do all this shit, just to say, ‘Get off my d*ck’ / Mixed emotions, prohibit my focus,” he raps.

Zacari delivers his signature, soft-tinged vocals throughout, as he sings “I’m dyin’ / But I’m gone with the wind / And I’m gone with the wind, you leave / You feel me on your skin.”

In the video, he is seen in his neighborhood, dealing with issues in the home, and on the streets. He jumps from the ledge of a building, and is later rescued and supported by his community.

Ab-Soul hasn’t spoken much about his upcoming fifth studio album, however, in a teaser for “Do Better,” shared this past Wednesday on Instagram, he said the song and video were “Inspired by true events” and that “we’ll get into it later.”

He did reveal that his upcoming album is “done” in another Instagram post.

Check out the “Do Better” video above.