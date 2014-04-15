AC/DC Is On The Highway To Calling It Quits

AC/DC is either about to break up, or j/k nothing to see here. Earlier this week, Australian radio station 6PR received an anonymous email from someone with “extremely good contacts to AC/DC” that “one of the band members is quite ill and has returned to Australia with his family.” The source continued, “AC/DC members have previously made a pact that no band members will be replaced should someone need to leave the band. No more is currently being said, however the particularly ill member of AC/DC’s son has stated that AC/DC may well be over.” The “particularly ill member”: Malcolm Young.
When AC/DC reunited at the start of April to begin a month of rehearsals, in the lead-up to new album recording sessions, Malcolm discovered he couldn’t play. At least, he couldn’t play like he used to play. Nothing has been officially confirmed, as of this writing, but friends and family members have been discussing what happened to Malcolm for the past couple of weeks. The blood clot, resulting from the stroke, is believed to be why Malcolm couldn’t keep working. (Via)
Nothing’s been confirmed, but even if AC/DC is finished (though one could argue they’ve been finished since 1981’s For Those About to Rock We Salute You), their music will forever live on, because god forbid “Highway to Hell” isn’t played every five seconds on the radio.
I think I’m the only guy still hoping to hear more of the same from them.
If so, that’s a shame. Anyone who’s been 15 knows the glory that is Back In Black.
Agreed. I’d make a strong argument for Big Balls coming in at #2 though. Hah, he’s singing about his balls!
I still think Highway To Hell is their best album.
He’s been…thunderstruck.
I’ll see myself out.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! *throws produce*
“(though one could argue they’ve been finished since 1981′s For Those About to Rock We Salute You)”
Not really. Do these people even still exist? It’s not like we’re talking about a night and day Van Halen/Hagar difference.
The other day Roth said that him and the boys have something special they’re cooking up, but didn’t elaborate further. Some are speculating that’s it’s a final “greatest hits” album with a few new tracks, which will be followed by a farewell tour that might, just might (get this)….
Include Hagar AND Anthony back in the band.
Agreed. And Razor’s Edge was a solid album.
@Steve – They really should just make it a farewell show. Their tours all end up being just the opening night before they cancel the rest anyway.
Anything after Bon Scott died was not as blues influenced. If you actually listened to the band they DID in fact have a dynamic change from Influential Blues to Cock Rock.
@ChubbyFunster and so was the underrated Flick of The Switch.
Give me 12 songs from AC/DC that sound basically the same over any of the shit they are calling ‘rock’ today.
I really like AC/DC, though I lean heavily towards Bon Scott. Still, I live in the Southwest, and my work vehicle only has a CD player/radio combo.
Somewhere over the past few years, all the “oldies” (50’s and 60’s stations) have disappeared and been replaced by classic rock stations or “Jack Radio” stations that play a general 70’s/80’s mix. In any case, it seems like one can hear the entire AC/DC and Van Halen catalogs on 3 different stations EVERY GODDAMN DAY out here.
At least ‘Black Ice’ was a very strong album to go out on.
Not to mention that massive world tour. Seriously, check out the ‘Live at River Plate’ DVD for a monumental show.
Thank goodness Airbourne is around to pick up the slack.
Except Airbourne a. were never great to begin with and b. sold out, so…
If they are indeed over, there are worse notes to go out on than Black Ice.
I’d be sad (fav band ever), except they’re mega-old and the reason for quitting is legit. Plus I got to see them live before it was too late, so it’s all cool (kinda).
Pretty sure they broke up in 1980.