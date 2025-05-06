When it comes to the vinyl revival currently spanning the music world and bringing back appreciation of physical media in the streaming era, the first and last name in the vinyl game might just be Acoustic Sounds. The long-running label, started by Chad Kassem in 1986, was one of the earliest (or one of the last, depending on how you look at it) purveyors of music on the vinyl record format, contracting with record label to press re-releases of their classic albums from Acoustic Sounds’ Kansas City-based plant.

The label’s standing in the record industry stems from its founder’s insistence on the strictest quality standards, from using only high-quality formats to his requirement of producing the reissues solely from master tapes. A true audiophile, Kassem explained his process during a phone call on a long drive from Lafayette, Louisiana to New Orleans for the city’s Jazz Fest. The occasion: to discuss Acoustic Sounds’ upcoming re-release of six classic Bob Marley albums this spring to commemorate what would have been the reggae legend’s 80th birthday.

“I believe keeping it all analog is the most organic, natural way to hear music,” he proselytizes. “It’s warm, it’s rich, it’s smooth, it’s romantic, it draws you in. It’s emotional, whereas CDs are cold, clinical, sterile, bright, and they push you out of the room. The LP draws you in, you want to stay in the room. I’ll cry frequently listening to the LP. I’ve never shed a tear listening to a CD. One of my sayings is, ‘You put on a CD, and even dogs leave the room.'”

Clearly, this is the right man for the job of ensuring Marley’s legacy receives the treatment it’s due. After all, Marley was basically the man who introduced the world to the tiny island nation of Jamaica, his homeland, and its homegrown musical genre. Songs like “Three Little Birds,” “Jammin,” and “No Woman, No Cry” have become global staples, instantly recognizable around the world… and with Acoustic Sounds’ upcoming reissue, they’ll be available for the first time at the quality Chad Kassem believes — no, knows — will do them justice.

“When I negotiate with the artists, whether it’s Steely Dan or Bob Marley, before we even get into the numbers, I say, ‘Listen, part of the deal is I require the original master tape, and if I can’t get that, then there’s no deal,'” he declares. “‘We don’t have to waste each other’s time. If that’s going to be a problem, then I’ll move on to another artist or another project.’ Most of the time, they understand, and they like the idea of having somebody to try to make it sound as good or better than it’s ever sounded before.”

When it comes to working with such a legend, he says, all the approvals come straight from the top: Marley’s eldest daughter, Cedella Marley, the acting director of the Bob Marley Foundation and the CEO of the Bob Marley Group.

“She’s got the last say and approves everything, so everything I ask for or do, it goes to the top, and it gets communicated to her, and they approve it,” Kassem says, gushing, “I feel like they’re very, very interested on and know everything that’s going on, and that they know who they’re dealing with and what kind of quality I’m going to bring to their great catalog.”