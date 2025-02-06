Bob Marley, tragically, is on the list of legendary musicians who were taken from us too soon. The icon was only 36 when he died in 1981, and yet, he managed to become the face of reggae, and perhaps of Jamaica as a whole. Today (February 6) would have been his 80th birthday, and Acoustic Sounds’ Analogue Productions label is celebrating with a batch of reissues.

A handful of Marley’s most enduring works are included in the series: 1973’s Catch A Fire, 1973’s Burnin’, 1974’s Natty Dread, 1976’s Rastaman Vibration, 1977’s Exodus, 1978’s Kaya, and 1980’s Uprising. Across the releases are Marley hits like “Stir It Up,” “Get Up Stand Up,” “I Shot The Sheriff,” “No Woman No Cry,” “Three Little Birds,” “Easy Skanking,” “Could You Be Loved,” and “Redemption Song.”

The releases, created in partnership with the Marley family and Tuff Gong International, launch this spring and come in a variety of formats, including 33rpm UHQR, 45rpm UHQR, 2LP 45rpm, SACD, and reel-to-reel tape (15 IPS on 1/4 inch tape).

Acoustic Sounds founder Chad Kassem says of the releases, “We’re honored to be working with the Marley Family to give these records the treatment they deserve. The experience of going to Jamaica, visiting Tuff Gong, and meeting the people carrying Bob Marley’s legacy forward was incredible, and we believe this series is a beautiful tribute to one of music’s greatest innovators.”

More information about the reissues can be found here.