When Is ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ On Streaming?

Bob Marley: One Love was released on Valentine’s Day with many critics praising star Kingsley Ben-Adir’s portrayal of the iconic musician. The film centers on Bob Marley’s inspirational rise to fame amid political conflict in 1970s Jamaica and was directed by King Richard’s Reinaldo Marcus Green. One Love also stars Lashana Lynch, Michael Gandolfini, James Norton, Anthony Welsh, Naomi Cowan, and Sheldon Shepherd.

One Love surpassed $175 million at the worldwide box office so far, and it can still be seen in theaters, but if you want to check it out from home, you’re in the right place. Being a Paramount production, the biopic is set to be released on Paramount+ on Friday, April 12. You can also purchase the film on digital from Amazon Prime, YouTube, and the other usual suspects.

Ben-Adir, who was prepping for the role while on the Barbie set, said that getting into character was the hardest part of the filming experience.

In February, he told The New York Times that taking on the role of Marley was difficult but important for him to grapple with. “I understood that the internal journey of Bob had to be about safety. The film is an exploration of trauma, and what it means to feel like you’re not safe or not loved in your own country,” Ben-Adir explained, adding, “He needed music.”