Action Bronson wears many hats — rapper, chef, television personality, and actor. For the lattermost of the four, he’s auditioned and even been offered several roles that may have been different from how we know them had he accepted the offer to play these characters.

Upon the release of his most recent album, Cocodrillo Turbo, Bronson spoke with Complex about his acting prospects, one of which included HBO’s hit teen drama, Euphoria. Bronson auditioned and was even offered a role on the show, however, he ultimately turned it down.

“They wanted me to play a drug dealer that was getting with the high school girls,” Bronson said. “Action Bronson ain’t doing that, bro.”

The role in question mostly matches the description of Fezco, who is played by Angus Cloud.

Additionally, Bronson revealed he auditioned for Uncut Gems, but admitted he didn’t feel confident about his audition.

“They wanted me to be the guy next to the main goon, the Russian,” Bronson said. “But I bombed at the audition, bro.”

Bronson has appeared in films like The King Of Staten Island and The Irishman, however, has not yet played a lead role in any film project. He is, however, accustomed to the cameras by way of his restaurant exploration show, F*ck, That’s Delicious.