The rollout for 2022’s run of long-awaited tours continues. Today, the trio of Action Bronson, The Alchemist, and Earl Sweatshirt announced their entry into the increasingly crowded arena with their NBA Leather World Tour kicking off in San Diego, CA on January 29. They’ll run through March 3 at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ, with more dates to be announced. The tour will see the trio of frequent collaborators reunite after sharing a similar bill at The Warfield Theater in San Francisco in 2015 — one of the venues on this tour.

All three will have plenty of new music for the tour as well; The Alchemist has been more prolific than ever, even despite a pandemic, dropping two EPs this year and producing albums for Armand Hammer and Boldy James, as well as the Rapper’s Best Friend instrumental album. Meanwhile, he and Earl have apparently completed a new album, Sick, to be released in early 2022. And Action Bronson, despite not releasing new music in 2021, has his 2020 album Only For Dolphins to perform, as he was never able to play it live.

You can check out the tour dates below.

1/29 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

1/30 — Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

2/1 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

2/5 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

2/6 — Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre

2/9 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

2/11 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

2/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

2/14 — Toronto, ON @ History

2/16 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

2/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

2/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

2/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

2/25 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

2/27 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

3/3 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre