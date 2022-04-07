Action Bronson is back with new music, and this time, he is channeling his inner Sagittarius. On his upcoming sixth album, Cocodrillo Turbo, the multi-hyphenate rapper/chef/television personality isn’t resting on his laurels. With a New York Times bestseller, several TV shows, and a rap career spanning over 10 years, Bronson is out to show why he’s one of the best to ever do it.

“I don’t feel like I’m given the f*cking respect that I deserve,” said Bronson in a statement. Cocodrillo Turbo hears Bronson demanding said respect, with production from himself, The Alchemist, Daringer, and Roc Marciano.

Ahead of the album’s release later this month, Bronson shared a music video for “Subzero.” The video, directed by James Larese, sees Bronson bodyboarding through New York City as it is engulfed by a tsunami. Water will be a recurring theme on the album.

“I first came up with this album while in the water,” said Bronson in a statement. “I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign.”

Check out “Subzero” above, and below, find the Cocodrillo Turbo art and tracklist.

1. “Hound Dog”

2. “Tongpo” Feat. Conway the Machine

3. “Estaciones” Feat. Hologram

4. “Jaws”

5. “Subzero”

6. “Turkish” Feat. Meyhem Lauren

7. “Jaguar”

8. “Zambezi” Feat. Roc Marciano

9. “Ninety One”

10. “Storm of the Century”

Cocodrillo Turbo is out 4/29 via Loma Vista. RSVP for the pre-save link here.