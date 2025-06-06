We’ve heard Addison Rae singles, but is she an album artist? Fans get to judge for themselves today (June 6) as her first full-length LP, Addison, has arrived. To mark the release, she also shared a video for “Times Like These.”

The video has a straightforward progression plot-wise — from Rae’s journey backstage to performing her choreography — but it’s all about the vibes.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Rae discussed her mindset as the album’s release was approaching, saying, “I think I’m in the space right now where I’m just really anticipating it coming out, and I’m like trying to hit all the stops. Even like with posting and feeling like, ‘Okay, well, I really want to make sure I give this the credit and the energy that it deserves.’ I think sometimes I shy away from that because I’ll be like, ‘Well, I don’t know, I’m already putting this out. Is it going to be too much if I’m just like, ‘All right, everybody, the album’s this many days away,’ like every two days? Sometimes I’ll get onto myself about that, and I’ll be like, ‘No, it deserves that.’ […] It deserves that aggressiveness towards getting people to open up and listen to it because then, why else? Obviously, I made it for myself and I made it for my friends and the people that around me create with me to it. I also think we want people to hear music. That’s why we create.”

Watch the “Times Like These” video above.

Addison is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.