Addison Rae is getting her shine as a pop star these days, but it was her time working with Charli XCX during the Brat era that felt like a formative moment for her.

Explaining during a new Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe that the session to write the “Von Dutch” remix was “a really big turning point” for her, Rae said that she was “still pretty insecure in my songwriting abilities.” Speaking about a note of lyrics she sent to Charli, she continued:

I sent her that, and she was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to use all of this. We need to use all of this in the song.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, are you sure you don’t want to like change it up or make this better? You’re amazing, and I trust you. This is your song and I just want to aid your artistry and your vision on this.’ […] I felt very seen. Then I had hummed out that hook melody, ‘You just want to scream my name,’ that little melody that we do for the hook of the song. I hummed that out in my car and I sent it to her and she was like, ‘Great, this is the hook.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, I had never felt so seen and understood, and also just trusted.’ I think she trusted me so strongly with what I thought was cool for that, which really gave me confidence in my taste.

Watch the full interview above.