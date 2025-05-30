These days, Addison Rae is a legitimate part of the modern pop landscape thanks to songs like the viral 2024 hit “Diet Pepsi” and the more recent “Fame Is A Gun.” “Diet Pepsi” was the first song of this run, but it’s actually her second single overall. Her first one was “Obsessed,” which wasn’t exactly well-received upon its release in 2021.

Rae still has love for the song, though. In fact, she thinks it could one day earn an updated perception like that of Paris Hilton’s single “Stars Are Blind.”

On a new episode of The New York Times’s Popcast, Rae said, “I actually think one day, ‘Obsessed’ will get its ‘Stars Are Blind’ moment, you know? People will be like, ‘Oh, we actually love it.'”

She also discussed the impact the song’s lack of success had on her, saying:

“I felt definitely a little beaten down. I was like, ‘Oh, wait, I can’t just have fun and explore. People are not gonna allow that. I have too many people actually giving an opinion on this for it to be as free as I want it to be.’ So, yeah, it definitely hurt. I kept writing though. I didn’t let that stop me from writing.”

Watch the full interview above.

Addison is out 6/6 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.