Addison Rae’s “first and last album,” Addison, is just a week away, and the TikTok star turned surprisingly adept pop singer has one more single to share ahead of its release. It’s called “Fame Is A Gun,” and like her prior singles, it’s a dance-forward, upbeat ditty that finds the singer being intriguingly vulnerable about her relationship with notoriety, comparing fame to a firearm, and admitting that she can’t resist pointing it at herself.

Her “taste of the glamorous life” has been fed by previously released singles such as “Aquamarine,” “High Fashion,” and “Headphones On,” all of which have been undeniable bops. While you mightn’t have thought she’d be such a standout pop purveyor, she certainly has a knack for earworm production and hooky, endlessly repeatable choruses — which shouldn’t have been a surprise, considering her proficiency at making herself an indelible part of the TikTok experience before trying her hand at producing the pop that fuels some of the app’s most viral trends.

She’s been gaining the respect of her new peers, as well, paying off such viral-baiting stunts as announcing her album with her underwear. When Addison drops, Ms. Rae might just enter the vaunted halls of some of the pop music industry’s fan favorites.

Watch Addison Rae’s “Fame Is A Gun” video above.

Addison is out 6/6 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.