In the wake of Kanye West’s antisemitic comments, the rapper has a lot fewer people in his corner. So far, Balenciaga said they’re done working with Ye, Anna Wintour and Vogue made a similar declaration, his talent agency (CAA) dropped him, and an already-completed documentary about West was scrapped. Now, West has lost perhaps the biggest fish of all: Adidas has officially ended its professional relationship with him.

The company said in a statement (as CNBC reports):

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness. After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Adidas has faced pressure to sever ties with West recently, particularly after Ye said on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, “I can say antisemitic sh*t and Adidas cannot drop me.” The company faced increased pressure over this past weekend after neo-Nazi demonstrators placed a banner over the 405 highway in Los Angeles that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”