Kanye West and Adidas have had a tumultuous relationship for the past couple years now, a relationship that officially dissolved in October 2024 when the two parties reached an out-of-court settlement. In a conference call at the time, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said, “There isn’t any more open issues. No one owes anybody anything anymore. So whatever was is history.”
Despite that, Ye is upset.
In a lengthy post shared on Instagram last night (January 7), West accused Adidas of attempting to bury his Yeezy brand in online search results, writing, “When you google Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site Members at adidas Stop doing this Stop doing your moves to hold me back Our partnership is done You’re a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again).”
He also called out designer Jerry Lorenzo, who recently signed a deal with Adidas, writing, “side note yall know Jerry was corny and disloyal for doing work with adidas after the way they handled things I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood bowl show being the so called bigger man but I’m never doing that again for no one It’s Yeezy over everything.”
Find the full text from West’s post below.
“When you google Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site Members at adidas Stop doing this Stop doing your moves to hold me back Our partnership is done You’re a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again) I did phenomenal work for you guys and because I stood up for myself yall tried to intimidate and oppress me everyone remembers I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before ‘the tweet’ side note yall know Jerry was corny and disloyal for doing work with adidas after the way they handled things I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood bowl show being the so called bigger man but I’m never doing that again for no one It’s Yeezy over everything Everyone that ever took a picture next to me that had their own clothing lines and agendas everyone knows they was acting like they were my friends to promote they weak ass fake Yeezy lines They never wanted to truly work for the king They wanted to use the king Get paid more than they would get paid anywhere else be yes man and be happy for any time I didn’t accomplish what ‘we’ were working towards Now they banished NO MORE HUGS Yeezy over everything I’m not here as a platform for anyone else I am here to dominate as I always have The Yeezy $20 dollar price is burning the game to the ground leaving only Yeezy left Everyone knows the costs in luxury fashion are way marked up I should have never even wore those Prada glasses The Yeezy.com site made 100 million dollars last year and that was with it only being up for 6 months I took the site down for 6th months to get control over my Shopify accounts People wanted to make me believe that I couldn’t do this on my own We sold over a million pairs of pods and I’ve been working on ten other styles for the past 2 years It’s Yeezy for the people Everything else was in the way If there are grammatical errors as always rewrite in the comments and I will update Thank you.”