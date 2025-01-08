Kanye West and Adidas have had a tumultuous relationship for the past couple years now, a relationship that officially dissolved in October 2024 when the two parties reached an out-of-court settlement. In a conference call at the time, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said, “There isn’t any more open issues. No one owes anybody anything anymore. So whatever was is history.”

Despite that, Ye is upset.

In a lengthy post shared on Instagram last night (January 7), West accused Adidas of attempting to bury his Yeezy brand in online search results, writing, “When you google Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site Members at adidas Stop doing this Stop doing your moves to hold me back Our partnership is done You’re a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again).”

He also called out designer Jerry Lorenzo, who recently signed a deal with Adidas, writing, “side note yall know Jerry was corny and disloyal for doing work with adidas after the way they handled things I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood bowl show being the so called bigger man but I’m never doing that again for no one It’s Yeezy over everything.”

Find the full text from West’s post below.