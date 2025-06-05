aespa Drop A Molten Teaser For Their Upcoming Single ‘Dirty Work’

Uproxx cover stars aespa will be back soon: Today (June 5), they teased a new single called “Dirty Work,” set to arrive shortly. The 30-second teaser video, above, is an animation of jewelry being melted down and pouring to form the song’s title, which then snaps into a new diamond-encrusted piece.

Per a press release, the single, which is getting a physical release, is set to drop on June 27 at noon ET, and it’ll feature three tracks: The title track, an English version of it, and an instrumental version. The release is available for pre-order now, here.

The song will be the group’s first release of the year, and their first since unveiling the mini-album Whiplash in October 2024. They preceded that release with SYNK: Parallel Line – Special Digital Single, which included solo songs from the group’s members: Karina’s “Up,” Giselle’s “Dopamine,” Ningning’s “Bored!,” and Winter’s “Spark.”

This comes after a major 2024 for aespa, which saw the group release their debut album, Armageddon. Earlier this year, they also enjoyed a run of North American and European tour dates. In March, the group was also honored at Billboard Women In Music 2025 as the Group Of The Year, and they also performed “Whiplash” at the show.