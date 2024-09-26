Uproxx cover stars aespa embarked on the SYNK: Parallel Line Tour this summer, but unfortunately for some, the trek only brought the K-pop favorites to Asia and Australia. Now, though, fans in North America, the UK, and Europe will get a chance to see aespa in action, as they just announced new tour dates.

From January to February 2025, the group will play North American shows in Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Orlando, Charlotte, Newark, Toronto, and Chicago. Then, in March, they’ll hit London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Madrid.

Tickets for the US and Canadian shows will first be available via a WeVerse pre-sale, then a general on-sale starting October 4 at 3 p.m. local time. Information about tickets for those shows is available here. Tickets for the Mexico City performance will have a public on-sale on October 9 at 10 a.m. local time, and more information can be found here.

Check out the new tour dates below.