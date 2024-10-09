2025 has been a major year for K-pop favorites aespa. The group released their debut album, Armageddon, in May, they just finished performing across Asia on the SYNK: Parallel Line Tour, and they have an EP, Whiplash, on the way later this month.

On tour, aespa’s members — Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning — have been performing some new solo songs, and now they’ve officially released them on a new EP, SYNK: Parallel Line – Special Digital Single. Includded are Karina’s “Up,” Giselle’s “Dopamine,” Ningning’s “Bored!,” and Winter’s “Spark.” It’s a pretty diverse set of tunes, too, from the hip-hop-leaning “Up” to the house-pop “Spark.”

This comes shortly after aespa announced a North American run of the SYNK: Parallel Line Tour. That kicks off at the top of 2025 running in January and February.

Check out the new songs above and find the group’s upcoming tour dates below.