2025 has been a major year for K-pop favorites aespa. The group released their debut album, Armageddon, in May, they just finished performing across Asia on the SYNK: Parallel Line Tour, and they have an EP, Whiplash, on the way later this month.
On tour, aespa’s members — Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning — have been performing some new solo songs, and now they’ve officially released them on a new EP, SYNK: Parallel Line – Special Digital Single. Includded are Karina’s “Up,” Giselle’s “Dopamine,” Ningning’s “Bored!,” and Winter’s “Spark.” It’s a pretty diverse set of tunes, too, from the hip-hop-leaning “Up” to the house-pop “Spark.”
This comes shortly after aespa announced a North American run of the SYNK: Parallel Line Tour. That kicks off at the top of 2025 running in January and February.
Check out the new songs above and find the group’s upcoming tour dates below.
aespa’s 2025 Tour Dates: SYNK: Parallel Line
01/28/2025 — Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center
01/30/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
02/01/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
02/04/2025 — Mexico City, MX @ Sports Palace
02/06/2025 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
02/08/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/11/2025 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/13/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/15/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/02/2025 — London, UK @ OVO Arena, Wembley
03/04/2025 — Paris, FR @ Zenith
03/06/2025 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
03/09/2025 — Frankfurt, DE @ myticket Jahrhunderthalle
03/12/2025 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center