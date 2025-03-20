AfroFuture, the celebration of Black innovation, culture, and community that originated in Ghana, is coming to the United States for the first time this year.

Formerly known as AfroChella, the music festival will be held at Bedrock’s Douglass Site in Detroit, Michigan, from August 16 to 17. The lineup includes Davido (who is releasing a new album next month), “coolest mfer in earth rn” Kaytranada, and rapper Tee Grizzley, as well as Ludmilla, Gims, Flavour, and Lojay. More acts will be announced at a later date.

“With an explosive lineup across two dynamic stages, we’re blending Afrobeats, Amapiano, hip-hop, and techno with art, fashion, beauty, and food. From a Black designer marketplace to interactive cultural experiences, every moment celebrates heritage while embracing innovation,” AfroFuture CEO and co-founder Abdul Karim Abdullah said in a statement.

AfroFuture’s mission is to “connect the Global Diaspora and build a new AfroFuture. The AfroFuture platform offers a suite of cultural experiences tailored for the modern global audience, encompassing fashion, art, music, and culture. We bring the world to Africa and take Africa to the world.”

Tickets for AfroFuture Detroit are on-sale now. You can find more information here, and check out the poster below.