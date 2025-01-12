Kaytranada is known for sparking intense conversations online (just see his remarks about working with Beyoncé and a failed collaboration with Drake). His Grammy Award-winning music also causes a pleasant commotion on the dance floor. So, things tend to balance themselves out.

Yesterday (January 11), Kaytranada managed to simultaneously pull off both. During his headlining set at the inaugural Milk And Cookies Festival, Kaytranada took a brief break from DJing to show off his impressive dance moves. Well, today a clip (viewable here) taken at from his performance at South Africa’s Huddle Park is all fans can talk about online.

Between Kaytranada’s shift footwork to his effortless transition between moves, users across X (formerly Twitter) are losing their minds. “Kaytranada is too cool man. Those dance moves ? I need to see him every month or so. Also, JHB crowds ? Insane [what do you mean] we were chanting ‘Go Kaytra,'” wrote the user who thrust the video into virality.

Others quickly chimed in. “In not jealous of many people but this n**** right here. His skill set for making music is unmatched. Wish I could have him as a teacher and learn from him,” replied another user.

“The coolest [motherf*cker] in earth [right now],” added another.

Similar to his suave impromptu choreography, Kaytranada shared a chill response to the flood of compliments. “I wanna give a shoutout to Yerbamate,” he wrote.