Once upon a time (specifically the early 2000s), rapper Afroman became a weed icon thanks to his album Because I Got High and the timeless title track. These days, he’s still out here fighting the good fight when it comes to the legalization of cannabis. Now, he’s gearing up to take things to the next level.

Over the weekend, at a concert in Poplar Bluff, Missouri (as TMZ reports), Afroman told his audience, “Can I make the biggest announcement I ever made in my life? I’m running for president for ‘twenty-twenty-‘fro.’ We’re gonna get legal weed everywhere, man.” In a follow-up video shared on Instagram, the rapper repeated his intention to run for POTUS in 2024 and declared his goal is to get “recreational cannabis legal in all states.”

Of the concert clip, TMZ noted, “When you see the video, it might seem like a joke, but we’re told he’s dead serious.” They also report Afroman will run as an independent candidate. The rapper has yet to file the proper paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission, but that is apparently in the works.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Afroman’s Ohio home was raided by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant Brian Newland later said the raid was part of an “ongoing investigation.” Afroman wrote on Instagram, “Now here they are kicc-ing in my door looking for weapons of mass destruction and 100,000,000 pounds of weed.”