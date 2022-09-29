Akbar V Teases A Diss Track About Cardi B Following Their Twitter Feud

There’s a good chance that the ongoing drama between Akbar V and Cardi B will never end. The beef intensified on Wednesday when Akbar V teased a snippet of what sounds like a diss track on Twitter. It’s a new account — as her last one was suspended — and was verified through her Instagram account.

It's crack and i smoke bitches like Pookey/ the drum hood 60 in this Glock 40 and that's word to Tookey😏🖊️ pic.twitter.com/xLKUMau0hD — Female Kanye (@iamakbarvback) September 28, 2022

The replies are, of course, mixed and aggressive, whether at Akbar herself or with each other. Some are calling it a flop; others are excited for the tea to get even hotter. You know how it is.

If you’re new here, here’s a recap of how it started: Akbar V is, like Cardi B, a rapper with an origin rooted in the Love & Hip-Hop universe. Hailing from Atlanta, this 33-year-old rapper has had a rough childhood but has been using the exposure from the show to slowly build an audience for her music, partly in order to turn her life around. Over the weekend, Cardi received a ton of attention for featuring on buzzing Memphis rapper GloRilla’s new song “Tomorrow 2.” Akbar V tweeted, “If @chartdata ain’t say it we ain’t believing the CAP,” referring to the song’s hype and the popular account that aggregates album song performance listings from DSPs and Billboard‘s charts.

It only got worse from there: “Count all the times chart data posted u,” Cardi wrote. “I don’t really like the internet games… My dms is open and also the streets!” After lots of Twitter fights, it reached a new level when Cardi shared a video from Akbar’s leaked sex tape. And now here we are.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.