Cardi B Joins Glorilla On The Boastful Bar Fest ‘Tomorrow 2’

Cardi B gave GloRilla her biggest music moment yet by joining her on the remix to “Tomorrow,” from CMG’s compilation album Gangsta Art, titled “Tomorrow 2.” The two rappers are very dismissive of their haters on this record, but make plenty of time to brag about all of their high qualities.

GloRilla opens the record with the lines “Poppin’ sh*t, you would think I went to school for chiropractor / Lookin’ good as hell today, just sent my n**** five attachments / Why would you confront me about a n****? Man, you b*tches backwards / They come at me ’bout n****s I don’t even find attractive.”

Cardi jumps in later with fury, spitting “Ridin’ with my twin and nem, and we all on / She say she my opp but I don’t know her, had to look her up / I know that I’m rich but I can’t help it, b*tch, I’m hood as fuck / I’ve been on these b*tches necks so long, sometimes my foot get stuck.”

“Tomorrow 2,” announced Wednesday (September 21) follows a string of successes for GloRilla. The rapper signed with CMG after the success of her summer smash “FNF” with Hitkidd, which later received a remix featuring Latto and JT, one-half of the City Girls.

Cardi B has had an active 2022, with her most recent offering coming in the form of “Hot Sh*t” with Kanye West and Lil Durk. The Bronx artist appeared on B-Lovee’s “Shake It” alongside Dougie B and Bory300, as well as the extended version of Summer Walker’s “No Love” alongside SZA. Her feature run dates back to around her smash single “Up” in 2021, following that up with Migos’s “Type Sh*t,” Normani’s “Wild Side,” and Lizzo’s “Rumors.”

Check out Cardi B’s scorching verse on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” remix above.

