Alice In Chains are back. While the Seattle grunge legends haven’t fully divulged what their new album is called or when you might be able to hear it quite yet, today they’ve decided to give their fans the first glimpse into their latest full-length project via a sludgy, boot-stomping new single titled “The One You Know.”
“The One You Know” is classic Alice In Chains. It’s a dark, whimsical meditation on life and death, featuring disemboweled vocal harmonies and some truly savage guitar work from leader Jerry Cantrell. While the band has remained cagey about giving too many details about their latest album, Cantrell recently said that, “It’s a record we haven’t done yet, but it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us.” Adding, “There’s some really heavy sh*t, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy sh*t…it’s good.”
In the meantime, as you wait for Alice In Chains to deliver their trippy, heavy new record, you can catch them live on the road in a town near you. Check out a full list of the band’s tour dates through North America below.
05/04 –- Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
05/05 –- Virginia Beach @ WNOR Lunatic Luau
05/07 –- New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
05/08 –- New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
05/10 –- Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/12 -– St. Louis, MO @ Pointfest
05/13 -– Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
05/15 –- Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
05/16 –- South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
05/18 –- Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
05/19 –- Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion
0822 –- Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/25 — Seattle, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre
08/26 — Portland, Oregon @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
08/28 -– Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp
08/29 -– Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
08/31 –- Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
09/01 -– Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl
09/03 -– Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
09/04 -– El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
09/06 -– Austin, TX @ ACL Live
09/07 -– Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
09/08 –- Dallas, TX @ Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
09/10 -– Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
09/11 -– Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
09/13 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore
09/14-16 — San Diego @ KAABOO
09/15 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
10/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/21 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
