Pamela Littky

Alice In Chains are back. While the Seattle grunge legends haven’t fully divulged what their new album is called or when you might be able to hear it quite yet, today they’ve decided to give their fans the first glimpse into their latest full-length project via a sludgy, boot-stomping new single titled “The One You Know.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“The One You Know” is classic Alice In Chains. It’s a dark, whimsical meditation on life and death, featuring disemboweled vocal harmonies and some truly savage guitar work from leader Jerry Cantrell. While the band has remained cagey about giving too many details about their latest album, Cantrell recently said that, “It’s a record we haven’t done yet, but it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us.” Adding, “There’s some really heavy sh*t, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy sh*t…it’s good.”

In the meantime, as you wait for Alice In Chains to deliver their trippy, heavy new record, you can catch them live on the road in a town near you. Check out a full list of the band’s tour dates through North America below.

05/04 –- Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

05/05 –- Virginia Beach @ WNOR Lunatic Luau

05/07 –- New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

05/08 –- New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

05/10 –- Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/12 -– St. Louis, MO @ Pointfest

05/13 -– Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

05/15 –- Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

05/16 –- South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

05/18 –- Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/19 –- Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion

0822 –- Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/25 — Seattle, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre

08/26 — Portland, Oregon @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

08/28 -– Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp

08/29 -– Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

08/31 –- Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

09/01 -– Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

09/03 -– Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

09/04 -– El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

09/06 -– Austin, TX @ ACL Live

09/07 -– Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

09/08 –- Dallas, TX @ Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

09/10 -– Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

09/11 -– Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

09/13 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore

09/14-16 — San Diego @ KAABOO

09/15 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

10/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/21 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater