When it comes to song charts, the one that gets the most press is the long-running Billboard Hot 100. While that’s certainly a prestigious honor, it’s actually not the most exclusive notable song chart in today’s music industry. In 2022, there have been 14 different No. 1 songs on the Hot 100. When it comes to tracks that have been No. 1 on Spotify’s weekly most-played chart, though, only 10 songs have pulled it off in 2022 so far.

They are:

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi — “Stay” (first achieved on August 5, 2021; 12 total weeks on top)

Gayle — “ABCDEFU” (December 16, 2021; 3 weeks)

Glass Animals — “Heat Waves” (January 27, 2022; 10 weeks)

Harry Styles — “As It Was” (April 7, 2022; 11 weeks)

Kate Bush — “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (June 9, 2022; 3 weeks)

Joji — “Glimpse Of Us” (June 23, 2022; 1 weeks)

Bizarrap and Quevedo — “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, 2022; Vol. 52” (July 15, 2022; 9 weeks)

Blackpink — “Shut Down” (September 22, 2022; 1 weeks)

Sam Smith — “Unholy” Feat. Kim Petras (September 29, 2022; 5 weeks)

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero” (October 27, 2022; 3 weeks)

Of those, the songs by Bieber/Laroi, Glass Animals, Styles, Bush, Smith/Petras, and Swift also topped the Hot 100 chart. As for the others, “ABCDEFU” peaked at No. 3, “Glimpse Of Us” at No. 8, “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, 2022; Vol. 52” at No. 79, and “Shut Down” at No. 25.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.