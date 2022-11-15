The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning. Beyoncé leads the way with nine new nominations bringing her career total noms to 88 (tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most in history) — and yes, she is included in the field for the coveted Song Of The Year category. The Song of The Year award goes to the songwriter(s) who wrote the lyrics and/or melodies for the track. In Beyoncé’s case, it’s for “Break My Soul,” and we’ll find out if she’ll be victorious at the 65th Grammys Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 5th. But who else is joining her in the field for the coveted Song Of The Year Grammy Award?

Who Is Nominated For Song Of The Year At The 2023 Grammys?

Adele and Harry Styles had huge years and “Easy On Me” and “As It Was” are both among the 10 songs in the Song Of The Year Award field. Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” eventually knocked Harry Styles off of its historic run atop of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and gets a nod. As do Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” and Taylor Swift’s in the mix as well. Check out the full field below.

Adele — “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Bonnie Raitt — “Just Like That”

DJ Khaled — “God Did” Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Gayle — “ABCDEFU”

Harry Styles — “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”

You can view the complete list of nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards here.