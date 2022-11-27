Taylor Swift‘s music is the gift that keeps on giving this season. For the fourth non-consecutive week, her 10th studio album, Midnights is sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Over the past week, Midnights pulled in 177,000 album unit equivalents, according to Billboard‘s independent data source, Luminate. Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, which pulled in 119,000 equivalent album units this past week, is sitting at No. 2 for the second week in a row. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti and Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me came in at No. 3 and 4 on the chart, respectively.

Making a remarkable re-entry into the top 10 is Michael Jackson’s Thriller, which jumped from No. 115 to No. 7 this past week, upon the album’s 40th anniversary. Last week, Jackson’s estate put out a special 40th-anniversary edition of the album containing additional demos and remixed recordings.

Debuting on the chart is Rod Wave’s eight-track album, Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory, which hit No. 9. At No. 10 is Michael Buble’s Christmas, which was first released in 2011. Buble’s Christmas album has placed in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts at least once every year since its release.

