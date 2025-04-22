All Things Go isn’t just in the DC-area — there’s also a New York edition of the three-day music festival. This year’s All Things Go NYC is headlined by Lucy Dacus and Djo on Friday, September 26; Doechii and Remi Wolf on Saturday, September 27; and Clairo and The Marías on Sunday, September 28.

Also on the bill are Gigi Perez, Rachel Chinouriri, Lola Young, Griff, The Last Dinner Party, Blondshell, The Aces, Michelle, Paris Paloma, Joy Oladukon, Alemeda, Sarah Kinsley, Peach PRC, G Flip, and many more.

Fan pre-sale tickets for All Things Go NYC, which is held at Forest Hills Stadium, begins Thursday, April 24, at 10 a.m. ET. The public on sale is Friday, April 25. You can find more information here.

Check out the full All Things Go NYC lineup below.