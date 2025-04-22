All Things Go isn’t just in the DC-area — there’s also a New York edition of the three-day music festival. This year’s All Things Go NYC is headlined by Lucy Dacus and Djo on Friday, September 26; Doechii and Remi Wolf on Saturday, September 27; and Clairo and The Marías on Sunday, September 28.
Also on the bill are Gigi Perez, Rachel Chinouriri, Lola Young, Griff, The Last Dinner Party, Blondshell, The Aces, Michelle, Paris Paloma, Joy Oladukon, Alemeda, Sarah Kinsley, Peach PRC, G Flip, and many more.
Fan pre-sale tickets for All Things Go NYC, which is held at Forest Hills Stadium, begins Thursday, April 24, at 10 a.m. ET. The public on sale is Friday, April 25. You can find more information here.
Check out the full All Things Go NYC lineup below.
All Things Go 2025 @ Forest Hills Stadium Lineup For Friday, September 26
Lucy Dacus
Djo
Gigi Perez
Rachel Chinouriri
Maude Latour
The Aces
Sarah Kinsley
Goldie Boutilier
All Things Go 2025 @ Forest Hills Stadium Lineup For Saturday, September 27
Doechii
Remi Wolf
Lola Young
Griff
Peach PRC
MICHELLE
Alemeda
Sunday 1994
All Things Go 2025 @ Forest Hills Stadium Lineup For Sunday, September 28
Clairo
The Marías
The Last Dinner Party
Paris Paloma
Blondshell
G Flip
Joy Oladukon
hey, nothing