Aminé Promises ’13 Months Of Sunshine’ With His New Album

The last solo album released by Portland native Aminé was 2020’s Limbo. Since then, he’s dropped a mixtape, 2021’s TwoPointFive, and a collaboration, Kaytraminé with Kaytranada, in 2023. It’s seemed he’s been gearing up to finally release his long-awaited third studio album this year, releasing a string of new singles, including “Adam,” “Passenger Princess” with Smino, and “Familiar,” and today, he revealed the title and release date for the new project.

13 Months of Sunshine is due on May 16th via 10K Projects, his first album for the imprint after releasing his first two projects (and the mixtapes between them) under Republic.

The album’s title is inspired by an Ethiopian tourism slogan from the 1960s and ’70s. The slogan comes from the fact that Ethopia’s traditional calendar (or Geʽez calendar) which has 13 months instead of 12 (the 13th month is made up of five or six “leap days”). The title, along with the music video for “Familiar,” suggests that Aminé plans to put even more focus on his Ethiopian heritage on his next album. He shared the album title and cover art on Instagram, writing it out in both English and Amharic, the cultural language of his ancestral home. He also created a separate Instagram page dedicated to sharing clips from the album’s creation over the past three years.

13 Months Of Sunshine is out 5/16 via 10K Projects. You can find more info here.